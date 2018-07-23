Rand Paul Wonders, Sans Evidence, If John Brennan Is ‘Divulging Secrets’ To Media

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wondered aloud Monday, without offering any evidence, whether former CIA Director John Brennan was using his security clearance to spill state secrets to media outlets.

Paul said he would ask President Donald Trump, frequently the target of Brennan’s criticisms, to revoke his security clearance.

Is John Brennan monetizing his security clearance? Is John Brennan making millions of dollars divulging secrets to the mainstream media with his attacks on @realDonaldTrump ? — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Today I will meet with the President and I will ask him to revoke John Brennan’s security clearance! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 23, 2018

Paul’s office did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Brennan, who served in various positions in the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations and is frequently the target of progressives’ criticism, has attacked Trump repeatedly in recent months.

Last week, he said Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’” adding that it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Paul unsuccessfully filibustered Brennan’s nomination to lead the CIA in 2013.