livewire

Rand Paul Wonders, Sans Evidence, If John Brennan Is ‘Divulging Secrets’ To Media

By | July 23, 2018 12:26 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC. Brennan is discussing the extent of Russia's meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and possible ties to the campaign of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) wondered aloud Monday, without offering any evidence, whether former CIA Director John Brennan was using his security clearance to spill state secrets to media outlets.

Paul said he would ask President Donald Trump, frequently the target of Brennan’s criticisms, to revoke his security clearance.

Paul’s office did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Brennan, who served in various positions in the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations and is frequently the target of progressives’ criticism, has attacked Trump repeatedly in recent months.

Last week, he said Trump’s press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin “rises to & exceeds the threshold of ‘high crimes & misdemeanors,’” adding that it was “nothing short of treasonous.”

Paul unsuccessfully filibustered Brennan’s nomination to lead the CIA in 2013.

