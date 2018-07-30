After Waffling On Kavanaugh, Rand Paul Predictably Says He’ll Support Nominee

After some vacillating on whether he would support President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, in true Rand Paul (R-KY) form, the senator announced Monday that he would support the conservative judge’s nomination.

In a tweet on Monday, Paul said he felt comfortable supporting Kavanaugh after meeting with him in person. He said he was still concerned about the judge’s record on issues like warrantless data collection, but felt that Kavanaugh would adhere to the Constitution.

After meeting Judge Kavanaugh and reviewing his record, I have decided to support his nomination. No one will ever completely agree with a nominee (unless of course, you are the nominee). Each nominee however, must be judged on the totality of their views character and opinions. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

I have expressed my concern over Judge Kavanaugh’s record on warrantless bulk collection of data and how that might apply to very important privacy cases before the Supreme Court. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

In reviewing his record on other privacy cases like Jones, and through my conversation with him, I have hope that in light of the new precedent in Carpenter v. United States, Judge Kavanaugh will be more open to a Fourth Amendment that protects digital records and property. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

Of course, my vote is not a single-issue vote, and much of my reading and conversation has been in trying to figure out exactly how good Judge Kavanaugh will be on other issues before the Court. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

My conversation with Judge Kavanaugh reinforces my belief that he will evaluate cases before the Supreme Court from a textual and originalist point of view. I believe he will carefully adhere to the Constitution and will take his job to protect individual liberty seriously. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

On issues such as property rights and reining in the administrative state, Judge Kavanaugh has a strong record and showed a deep commitment during our meeting. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

His views on due process and mens rea show a thoughtful approach to the law and its applications. His views on war powers and separation of powers are encouraging. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

Finally, his strong defenses of the First and Second Amendments in landmark cases show someone who isn’t afraid to challenge the status quo and will fight with backbone. Judge Kavanaugh will have my support and my vote to confirm him to the Supreme Court. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 30, 2018

Paul, who said last week that he was “honestly undecided” on Kavanaugh, is well known for waffling on key conservative issues and gaining media attention for his wavering, only to predictably vote along party lines, like he did most recently in the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.