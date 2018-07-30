Latest
livewire

After Waffling On Kavanaugh, Rand Paul Predictably Says He’ll Support Nominee

By | July 30, 2018 12:11 pm
on July 25, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

After some vacillating on whether he would support President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, in true Rand Paul (R-KY) form, the senator announced Monday that he would support the conservative judge’s nomination.

In a tweet on Monday, Paul said he felt comfortable supporting Kavanaugh after meeting with him in person. He said he was still concerned about the judge’s record on issues like warrantless data collection, but felt that Kavanaugh would adhere to the Constitution.

Paul, who said last week that he was “honestly undecided” on Kavanaugh, is well known for waffling on key conservative issues and gaining media attention for his wavering, only to predictably vote along party lines, like he did most recently in the confirmation of Mike Pompeo as secretary of state.

