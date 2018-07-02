Raj Shah Will Pause WH Press Job To Help SCOTUS Nominee On Capitol Hill

The White House announced Monday that principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah will take leave from that role to oversee the “communications, strategy and messaging coordination with Capitol Hill allies” for President Donald Trump’s next nominee to the Supreme Court.

In a statement, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said White House Counsel Don McGahn’s office would “oversee the selection and overall confirmation process,” as it did with Trump’s first nominee, Justice Neil Gorsuch. (Read the full statement below.)

Shah sometimes fills in for Sanders at press briefings, and he was one of the loudest voices in the White House after word leaked that former White House staffer Kelly Sadler had joked that Sen. John McCain’s (R-AZ) opposition to CIA Director Gina Haspel’s nomination didn’t matter because McCain was “dying anyway.”

In any workplace, Shah said at one point, “if you aren’t able in internal meetings to speak your mind, or convey thoughts or say anything that you feel without feeling like your colleagues will betray you, that creates a very difficult work environment.”

Read Sanders’ Tuesday statement below: