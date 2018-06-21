Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 20: U.S. President Donald Trump (R) meets with members of the U.S. Congress on immigration in the Cabinet Room of the White House June 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump said he would sign an executive order later today relating to the issue of immigrant children being separated from their parents while being detained. Also pictured is Sen. James Inhofe (L) (R-OK). (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
1 min ago
‘What Is The Purpose’: Trump Tweet Further Imperils House GOP Immigration Push
2 mins ago
Kobach’s Website Still Touts Voter Law Struck Down By Judge Monday
on November 13, 2017 in Washington, DC.
17 mins ago
McCaskill’s Plane Problems Continue As Conservative Watchdog Requests Probe
livewire

CNN: Putin And Trump Set To Meet In Mid-July

By | June 21, 2018 9:42 am
Mikhail Klimentyev/TASS

After musing that Russian President Vladimir Putin should rejoin the G-7 group of economic allies and suggesting publicly that he’d like to meet with Putin again, President Donald Trump is set to meet with Putin in mid-July, CNN reported Thursday.

According to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, Trump and Putin will meet around the time that Trump is in the UK and taking part in a NATO summit, despite Trump’s interest in having Putin come to Washington, D.C. Moscow reportedly wanted the meeting to be in a neutral location and the source told CNN it will likely take place in Vienna.

Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow and has taken charge of communications between the two countries, a spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.

More Livewire
View All
Comments