CNN: Putin And Trump Set To Meet In Mid-July

After musing that Russian President Vladimir Putin should rejoin the G-7 group of economic allies and suggesting publicly that he’d like to meet with Putin again, President Donald Trump is set to meet with Putin in mid-July, CNN reported Thursday.

According to two sources familiar with the matter who spoke to CNN, Trump and Putin will meet around the time that Trump is in the UK and taking part in a NATO summit, despite Trump’s interest in having Putin come to Washington, D.C. Moscow reportedly wanted the meeting to be in a neutral location and the source told CNN it will likely take place in Vienna.

Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton plans to visit Moscow and has taken charge of communications between the two countries, a spokesperson told reporters on Thursday.