Putin Denies Interfering In US Election, Offers To ‘Analyze Together’ Evidence

In a joint press conference after a one-on-one meeting, Russian Vladimir Putin, standing next to President Donald Trump, addressed the “so-called” Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election on Monday, saying that Russia had never and would never tamper with American internal affairs.

Putin went on to offer his assistance in analyzing any “specific material” pertaining to Russian meddling that may come to light.

“Any specific material, if such things arise, we are ready to analyze together,” he said. “For instance, we can analyze them through the joint working group on cyber security, the establishment of which we discussed during our previous contacts.”

Trump addressed the election tampering in his opening comments as well, saying that “President Putin may very well want to address it and very strongly, because he feels strongly about it. He has an interesting idea.” He did not elaborate on the idea.

Watch below: