Putin Claims US Has ‘Certain Responsibility’ For Khashoggi

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has been accused and globally condemned for alleged politically motivated poisonings, claimed the U.S. has a “certain responsibility” regarding the disappearance of Saudi dissident writer Jamal Khashoggi because he was living in the U.S.

“As far as I know the journalist who went missing used to live in the USA. He did not live in Russia. In this regard the U.S. has a certain responsibility,” he said, according to the Financial Times. “If someone knows what happens and there was a murder, I hope some evidence is provided. And dependent on that, we will make some decisions.”

“From time to time, there are certain steps taken, even sanctions, for imaginary reasons without any proof regarding our alleged use of chemical weapons,” he added. “They are saying a murder took place in Istanbul but no such steps have been taken…. We have to set some certain procedures, equal approaches to those kind of events.”