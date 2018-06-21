livewire Trump Swamp

Pruitt Has Spent $4.6 Million In Taxpayer Money On Personal Security Measures

By | June 21, 2018 8:54 am
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee's Environment Subcommittee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill April 26, 2018 in Washington, DC. The focus of nearly a dozen federal inquiries into his travel expenses, security practices and other issues, Pruitt testified about his agency's FY2019 budget proposal.
EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has spent a whopping $4.6 million on personal security measures, about $1.1 million of which he spent in the single month elapsed since his last security disclosure, according to a Wednesday Intercept report.

The records, obtained by the Intercept under a Freedom of Information Act request, detail April purchases like $2,749.62 on “tactical pants” and “tactical polos.” This is part of the $24,115 the agency has spent for various items of body armor.

The EPA also spent $150,900 on leasing vehicles, including a $10,200 one-year lease on a Chevy Suburban that’s equipped with bullet-resistant seats.

Over a dozen federal investigations have been opened into Pruitt’s many alleged ethical misdeeds.

