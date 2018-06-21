Pruitt Has Spent $4.6 Million In Taxpayer Money On Personal Security Measures

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt has spent a whopping $4.6 million on personal security measures, about $1.1 million of which he spent in the single month elapsed since his last security disclosure, according to a Wednesday Intercept report.

The records, obtained by the Intercept under a Freedom of Information Act request, detail April purchases like $2,749.62 on “tactical pants” and “tactical polos.” This is part of the $24,115 the agency has spent for various items of body armor.

The EPA also spent $150,900 on leasing vehicles, including a $10,200 one-year lease on a Chevy Suburban that’s equipped with bullet-resistant seats.

Over a dozen federal investigations have been opened into Pruitt’s many alleged ethical misdeeds.