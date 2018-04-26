Pruitt Dodges Questions On The $43,000 Booth He Had Installed In His Office

EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt asserted Thursday that EPA lawyers believed the $43,000 soundproof booth he had installed in his office was lawful, despite a Government Accountability Office report to the contrary.

Pruitt also said the booth was “actually not a SCIF” — that is, a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility — despite the EPA’s previous claim to the GAO that the booth “enables him to use this area to make and receive classified telephone calls (up to the top secret level) for the purpose of conducting agency business.”

In September, a spokesperson for the EPA called Pruitt’s booth a SCIF.

“What you are referring to is a secured communication area in the administrator’s office so secured calls can be received and made,” EPA spokeswoman Liz Bowman told the Washington Post in a statement for a story on the booth. “Federal agencies need to have one of these so that secured communications, not subject to hacking from the outside, can be held. It’s called a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF). This is something which a number, if not all, Cabinet offices have and EPA needs to have updated.”

Pressed by Rep. Diana DeGette (D-CO) during a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and the Environment’s Subcommittee on Environment, all Pruitt committed to is that the matter was under investigation.

Responding later to a question from Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-CA), Pruitt said the booth “has not been certified as a SCIF, and it does provide protection on confidential communications.”

“I gave direction to my staff to address that,” Pruitt added, referring to what he called his lack of access to secure communications — even though the EPA already had areas to conduct secure communications. “And out of that came a $43,000 expenditure that I did not approve.”

“Career individuals at the agency took that process through and signed off on it all the way through,” he added later, responding to another question. “I was not involved in the approval of the $43,000, and if I had known about it, congressman, I would not have approved it.”

“That seems a bit odd,” Cárdenas responded. “If something happens in my office, especially to the degree of $43,000, I know about it before, during and after.”