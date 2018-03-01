Latest
10 mins ago
NYT: Senate Intel Committee Finds House Intel GOPers Leaked Warner Texts
55 mins ago
MA Man Charged With Sending Trump Jr. Letter Containing White Powder
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
1 hour ago
AP Poll: More Than Half Of Americans Think Trump Is Racist
livewire

Pruitt: ‘There’s Change Coming,’ Vows Next Flight Will Be Coach

By | March 1, 2018 8:03 am
on November 17, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Alex Wong/Getty Images North America

Following scrutiny over his penchant for round-the-clock security and expensive first-class travel, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt told CBS Wednesday that there was “change coming” and promised his next flight would be coach, not first class.

During an interview on CBS News’ “The Takeout” podcast, Pruitt reiterated that he had only been flying first-class in recent months because he was facing “unprecedented” threats.

“There’s a change coming, because look the security threat matters,” Pruitt said. “What I’ve told them going forward is this: There is a change occurring, you’re going to accommodate the security threats as they exist, you’re going to accommodate those in all ways, alternate ways, up to and including flying coach, and that is what’s going to happen on my very next flight. So those things are happening right away.”

This week, House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) sent a letter to the EPA asking for Pruitt’s travel records. Pruitt has faced criticism in recent months amid reports that he has taken several first class flights, on short trips up and down the east coast and one to Milan, which cost a total of $43,000.

The EPA claims Pruitt started taking first class flights because he was receiving significant threats. Henry Barnet, the director of the EPA’s Office of Criminal Enforcement, told Politico that flying first class helps Pruitt avoid confrontations, like people shouting profanities at him.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #2: Josh Goes All In With Chris Hayes
More Livewire
View All
Comments