Protesters Disrupt Final Kavanaugh Confirmation Vote

Protesters interrupted the final vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh Saturday afternoon.

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the vote, repeatedly banged the gavel and asked for the sergeant at arms to restore order in the Senate gallery.

“Where is my representation?” one protester said while noting she was a DC resident.

“I am a patriot,” another protester said while being dragged out by a staffer.

When Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) cast his vote, a protester called out “coward.”

When Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted in support, one protestor yelled “shame, shame” and then “we will not forget” while another protester yelled, “I am a survivor of sexual assault. How dare you prioritize your seat?”

The vote continued despite the interruptions.

After the vote to confirm Kavanaugh was gaveled, one protester said, “This is stain on American history.”