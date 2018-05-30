Prosecutor Drops Eric Greitens’ Felony Computer Tampering Charge

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced Wednesday that she is dismissing the felony computer tampering charge brought against Gov. Eric Greitens (R-MO) in April.

Gardner made her statement the day after Greitens announced his resignation. According to a Wednesday Kansas City Star report, Greitens offered to resign as part of the deal to get the charge dismissed.

Gardner said the most “fair and just way to resolve the situation” is to dismiss the case, since Greitens would likely not face any jail time due to his status as first-time offender and the level of the crime.

The charge is a result of Greitens unlawfully using the donor list for a veterans charity called The Mission Continues to fundraise for his 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens could still be in hot water with another felony charge from February for invasion of privacy, when he allegedly took a picture of a nude woman without her consent and threatened to use it against her. The charge was dropped in early May, but Special Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is currently deciding whether or not to refile.

Gardner declined to comment on that second charge, saying that it’s in the hands of the special prosecutor.

Gardner ended her statement with an uplifting call for unity: “It’s time for us to come together, to heal the wounds of the city and state, to build a place where people feel they are heard…”

Watch Gardner’s address here.