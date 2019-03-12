Trump: Planes Are ‘Becoming Far Too Complex To Fly’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday weighed in on the recent crash of a Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet in Ethiopia:

Airplanes are becoming far too complex to fly. Pilots are no longer needed, but rather computer scientists from MIT. I see it all the time in many products. Always seeking to go one unnecessary step further, when often old and simpler is far better. Split second decisions are…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2019