Porter Joins Cohn, Pushes Back On Claim Materials ‘Stolen’ From Trump’s Desk

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter is pushing back on assertions in Bob Woodward’s new book that documents were “stolen” from President Trump’s desk, according to a statement from Porter, shared by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Porter joined former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn in criticizing the Woodward book — ¬†Cohn called it “inaccurate” and Porter said it was “misleading” –but neither have denied specific behaviors alleged in the expos√©. In his statement, Porter outlines what his responsibilities were as staff secretary and suggested Woodward’s characterization “misunderstands how the White House document review process works.”