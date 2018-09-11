Latest
TUCKER, GA - JUNE 20: 'I'm a Georgia Voter' stickers are available for people to cast their ballots during a special election in Georgia's 6th Congressional District special election at St. Bede's Episcopal Church on June 20, 2017 in Tucker, Georgia. Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff and Republican candidate Karen Handel are running to replace Tom Price, who is now the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The election will fill a congressional seat that has been held by a Republican since the 1970s. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
49 mins ago
Georgia Voter Registration Forms Still Falsely Require Mailed Proof Of Residence
on February 13, 2018 in Washington, DC.
2 hours ago
Cohn Calls Woodward Book ‘Inaccurate’ But Does Not Detail Specifics
2 hours ago
Report: Trump Cancels Trip To Ireland
livewire

Porter Joins Cohn, Pushes Back On Claim Materials ‘Stolen’ From Trump’s Desk

By
September 11, 2018 2:28 pm

Former White House staff secretary Rob Porter is pushing back on assertions in Bob Woodward’s new book that documents were “stolen” from President Trump’s desk, according to a statement from Porter, shared by the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman.

Porter joined former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn in criticizing the Woodward book —  Cohn called it “inaccurate” and Porter said it was “misleading” –but neither have denied specific behaviors alleged in the exposé. In his statement, Porter outlines what his responsibilities were as staff secretary and suggested Woodward’s characterization “misunderstands how the White House document review process works.”

Ep. #37: The Most Disturbing Thing In A 50-Year Intelligence Career
More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: