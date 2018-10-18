Pompeo Reminds Press That Saudi Arabia Is ‘Important Counterterrorism Partner’

On the heels of his return from a meeting with Saudi Arabian officials about the disappearance, and alleged murder, of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminded reporters of the U.S.’s “important counterterrorism” partnership with the kingdom.

The comments follow reports that Pompeo was harsh with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in their private discussions and warned that President Trump may be forced to retaliate with sanctions if Turkish officials’ were correct that Saudis killed Khashoggi.