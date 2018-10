Secretary of state Mike Pompeo forcefully pushed back on an ABC report in which a Turkish official says that Pompeo had heard recordings of journalist Jamal Khashoggi’s alleged torture and murder, according to a Friday Daily Beast report.

“I’ve heard no tape, I’ve seen no transcript,” Pompeo said. “This is a very serious matter that we’re working diligently on, and so to put out headlines that are factually false does no one any good.”