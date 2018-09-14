Latest
Politico: Manafort Deal Includes 10-Year Cap On Prison Time

September 14, 2018 11:24 am

The newly-announced plea deal between Paul Manafort and the special counsel’s office includes a 10-year cap on how long the former Trump campaign chairman will be sent to prison, Politico reported Friday.

It will also allow Manafort to serve time from his separate federal cases in Virginia and Washington concurrently, a source told Politico.

In exchange, Manafort will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy against the United States and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice through witness tampering.

The publication did not provide information on the $1 million question: whether the agreement requires Manafort to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

