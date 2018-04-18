Pittsburgh Police Reportedly Preparing For Riots If Mueller Is Fired

Police in Pittsburgh are preparing for large-scale riots in the event of President Donald Trump’s firing of Special Counsel Robert Mueller, according to local reports Wednesday.

In a memo, the police department said there “is a belief that President Trump will soon move to fire Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller.” While Trump has publicly complained about Mueller and his investigation, there is no indication that Mueller’s ouster is imminent.

In a statement obtained by TPM, Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich stated that potential riot preparation is routine department procedure, adding that they do not have any special insight into Mueller’s future.

“The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police receives information daily that we evaluate and prepare for if the event should occur,” he said. “Often the events we prepare for do not occur.

“However, through an abundance of caution, we attempt to adequately prepare for an appropriate response,” he continued. “In this case, we have not assessed the credibility of the potential for disturbances, and we do not have any knowledge of the President’s decision-making process.”