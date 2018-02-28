Latest
22 mins ago
Dick’s CEO: We ‘Expect Backlash,’ But ‘Don’t Want To Be Part Of This Story Any Longer’
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
44 mins ago
Trump Says Sessions’s Handling Of ‘FISA Abuse’ Probe Is ‘Disgraceful’
OKLAHOMA CITY - JUNE 12: (NO U.S. TABLOID SALES NO TIME OR US NEWS) Evangelist Billy Graham looks on at a Billy Graham rally on June 12, 2003 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Billy Graham
1 hour ago
Famed Evangelist Billy Graham To Get Rare Tribute Under The Capitol Rotunda
livewire

PHOTOS: Here’s The Dining Room Set Carson’s HUD Is Replacing For $31,561

By | February 28, 2018 11:27 am

The federal agency responsible for low-income housing apparently couldn’t chair less about the cost of its new dining room set.

News broke Tuesday that the Department of Housing and Urban Development signed a contract late last year for a dining set costing more than $31,000 for Secretary Ben Carson’s office.

The cost of the furniture — a hardwood table, chairs and a hutch, according to the New York Times — far exceeded the $5,000 decorating expense limit after which the department would need to ask for Congress’ permission.

A HUD spokesperson told TPM, by way of explanation: “Dining room set is a building expense and is not a part of the Secretary’s decorating budget.”

The spokesperson sent a copy of a September work order “from when the building staff tried to repair the table and chairs,” which included pictures of the dining room set as-is (see below). Several chairs showed signs of normal wear-and-tear, such as missing screws or cushions that lifted slightly at the edges from the frames below them.

“Secretary’s Dining room chairs are badly in need of repair,” the order said.

The spokesperson also sent the receipt for the new dining room set, ordered in December, which shows a $31,561 “Secretary’s Furniture Replacement” order.

Here’s the dining room set HUD is replacing for $31,561:

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #2: Josh Goes All In With Chris Hayes
More Livewire
View All
Comments