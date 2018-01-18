Photographer Files Complaint With IG After Fired For Leaking Photos Of Perry

A Department of Energy photographer, who was fired after leaking photos of Secretary Rick Perry’s meeting with a big coal tycoon, has filed a complaint with the department’s Inspector General, according to an initial report by The New York Times and a copy of the complaint shared with TPM.

Photographer Simon Edelman published “public domain” photos of Perry meeting with Robert Murray of Murray Energy on In These Times — a left-leaning magazine. The leaked photos are from a March 2017 meeting and show Perry hugging Murray. They also reveal action items on a memo Murray presented to Perry that proposed policy and energy regulation changes that would favor the coal industry.

Agency officials took Edelman’s laptop after the photos were published and put him on paid administrative leave. He was later told his employment contract would not be renewed, according to the complaint, putting him out of work at the end of December.

Edelman’s lawyer, John Tye, a former attorney for the State Department, claims his client was wrongfully terminated for sharing the photos. As a federal employee Edelman’s work is not protected under copyright law and are immediately part of the public domain, according to the complaint and a copy of the Energy Department’s workplace policies. Tye also argues Edelman’s job should be protected under the privileges awarded to federal whistleblowers, given his intent in releasing the photos was to point out public corruption.

According to the complaint, after Murray ran through the points of his proposal during the meeting, Perry told Murray “I think we can help you with this.” This week, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) voted against the Perry-proposed “Grid Resiliency Pricing Rule,” which would have put the energy market in a position that favors coal and nuclear power plants over clean energy competitors due to their ability to store fuel on-site. The proposal included language similar to the proposal Murray gave Perry in March, a move that could amount to public corruption, according to the complaint.

Tye asked the Inspector General to open an internal ethics investigation into Perry and give Edelman his job and laptop back. He also suggested Congress open an investigation into corruption within the Energy Department and said the FBI should open a criminal investigation into Murray and Perry for public corruption.

The agency’s Inspector General has received Edelman’s complaint and is “in the process of reviewing it to determine what actions will be taken next,” media liaison Felicia Jones told TPM Thursday.

