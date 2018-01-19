GOP Rep. Pushes Conspiracy Theory That ISIS Responsible For Las Vegas Attack

During an interview with the attorney representing the victims of the Las Vegas massacre, Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) falsely claimed on Fox News Thursday that ISIS was responsible for the mass shooting.

Appearing on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Perry said he had “credible evidence” that he believes links the shooting, which left 50-plus people dead, to “potential terrorist infiltration through the south border.” Las Vegas police and the FBI have consistently said the attack was conducted by a lone wolf shooter, Stephen Paddock, but earlier this week, police said they were investigating charges against another person.

“Let’s face it. ISIS twice before the attack warned the United States that they would attack Las Vegas, I think in June and August and then after the attack, claimed responsibility four times,” he said. “I smell a rat, like a lot of Americans. Nothing’s adding up. It’s been four months. The man is dead, they said he’s a lone gunman, lone shooter, yet we can’t get the autopsy results.”

The local coroner actually released the results of Paddock’s autopsy in December — he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and his death was ruled a suicide. The alleged shooter’s cremated remains were delivered to his brother on Thursday, the Las Vegas Review Journal reported.

The attorney for the massacre victims, Catherine Lombardo, questioned Perry’s information and told him it was “irresponsible” for the congressman to make those allegations without evidence.

“The FBI and Las Vegas metro police department have been conducting investigation. We see no evidence of a terrorist attack,” she said.

Watch a clip of the interview below: