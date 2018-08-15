‘People Are Terrified’: White House Braces For Next Omarosa Tape

White House current and former staffers are living in abiding fear over what might be revealed next as former aide Omarosa Manigault Newman continues her book tour and releases clips of her secretly recorded conversations with President Trump and other staffers.

“People are terrified,” a former Trump aide told Politico. “Absolutely terrified.”

So far, the ousted aide has released audio of Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her in the Situation Room; a recording of a phone call she had with Trump where he claimed he didn’t know about her firing; audio of a conversation between two campaign staffers discussing the existence of a tape in which Trump uses the N-word.

Some former senior staffers told Politico that they weren’t too concerned about Manigault Newman’s drip-drip publicity stunt because she wasn’t involved in higher level meetings.

“But if I was on the communications staff, where she was interacting more with people,” a former senior administration official told Politico, “I can see how people might be nervous.”

As Manigault Newman continues her public anti-Trump tirade, the President has shot back, repeatedly attacking her on Twitter, calling her a “low life” and a “dog.”