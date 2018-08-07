Pence Once Opined That Lying, Having Affairs Made A President Unfit To Serve

Vice President Mike Pence has drastically lowered his moral standard for a President since Bill Clinton was in office, according to a Monday CNN report.

In the late 1990s, he reportedly wrote two columns titled “The Two Schools of Thought on Clinton” and “Why Clinton Must Resign or Be Impeached,” both outlining how Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky and subsequent lies about it disqualified him from serving as President.

One was posted on his campaign website and one on his radio show website, and they both ran in Indiana newspapers.

“If you and I fall into bad moral habits, we can harm our families, our employers and our friends,” he wrote, per CNN. “The President of the United States can incinerate the planet.”

He addressed Clinton’s false disavowals of his relationship with Lewinsky.

“Further, the Presidents (sic) repeated lies to the American people in this matter compound the case against him as they demonstrate his failure to protect the institution of the presidency as the ‘inspiring supreme symbol of all that is highest in our American ideals’,” he continued.

“In a day when reckless extramarital sexual activity is manifesting itself in our staggering rates of illegitimacy and divorce, now more than ever, America needs to be able to look to her First Family as role models of all that we have been and can be again.”

He reportedly added that it was Republicans’ responsibility to remove Clinton from office, even if it cost them politically.

Much has changed for Pence in the last two decades, as he now serves a President who is accused of having extramarital affairs with two women and is facing a separate lawsuit for defamation linked to alleged sexual assault. As for his propensity to lie, President Trump averages about 7.6 false claims a day by the Washington Post’s most recent count.