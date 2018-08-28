Pence Doesn’t Think Dems Are Showing Kavanaugh Enough Respect

Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday said that “if we lived in a more respectful time, Judge Brett Kavanaugh would be overwhelmingly confirmed by the United States Senate.”

Great being at the @SenateGOP policy lunch today. Judge Brett Kavanaugh deserves the support of every member of the United States Senate. As I said last week, Democrats in the Senate have gone from "advice and consent" to "resist and obstruct"…https://t.co/qjcOUUH0Ve — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) August 28, 2018