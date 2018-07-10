Gentlemen, Start Your Engines: Pence And McConnell Race Into Confirmation Campaign

With Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination announcement less than 12 hours old, Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) are diving right into the confirmation campaign, according to a Tuesday Bloomberg report.

Pence has Tuesday morning booked with local television and radio shows in states President Donald Trump won in the 2016 election.

He will then reportedly keep up his busy schedule, planning to be on a call with White House allies to whip up support, to be present at Kavanaugh’s introduction in McConnell’s office, to interview with far right radio host Rush Limbaugh, to eat lunch with Republican senators and to appear on two national televised interviews.

McConnell’s office told Bloomberg that Kavanaugh will meet with senators individually this week, and that the Judiciary Committee will announce the date for confirmation hearings after a thorough review of Kavanaugh’s extensive records.