Pelosi Commends Ryan’s ‘Steadfast Commitment To Our Country’

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly celebrated her Republican counterpart, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), on the occasion of his retirement announcement Wednesday.

“The Speaker has been an avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country,” she continued. “During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans.”

“My colleagues and I wish Paul the best in the next chapter of his career.”