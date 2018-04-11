Latest
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
4 mins ago
WATCH Live: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Holds Press Briefing At 3:30 PM ET
13 mins ago
GOP Consultant Who Had Fiancée Sign ‘Slave’ Contract Charged With Battery
on September 19, 2017 in Washington, DC.
27 mins ago
NYT: FBI Sought Records On ‘Access Hollywood’ Tape In Cohen Raid
livewire

Pelosi Commends Ryan’s ‘Steadfast Commitment To Our Country’

By | April 11, 2018 10:13 am
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 08: U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) (R-WI) speaks with House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) following an event marking the passage of the 21st Century Cures Act at the U.S. Capitol December 8, 2016 in Washington, DC. The bill, passed with strong bipartisan support, provides funding for cancer research, the fight against the epidemic of opioid abuse, mental health treatment, aids the Food and Drug Administration in expediting drug approvals and pushes for better use of technology in medicine. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Win McNamee

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) briefly celebrated her Republican counterpart, House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), on the occasion of his retirement announcement Wednesday.

“The Speaker has been an avid advocate for his point of view and for the people of his district,” Pelosi said in a statement.

“Despite our differences, I commend his steadfast commitment to our country,” she continued. “During his final months, Democrats are hopeful that he joins us to work constructively to advance better futures for all Americans.”

“My colleagues and I wish Paul the best in the next chapter of his career.”

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #8: How Iranian Hackers Tried To Make Steve Clemons A ‘Friend’ Of John Bolton
More Livewire
View All
Comments