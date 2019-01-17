Pelosi Chief Of Staff: Trump ‘Traveled To Iraq During’ Shutdown

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) chief of staff responded to President Trump’s cancellation of Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Afghanistan and Egypt — which was set to take off Thursday afternoon — by explaining the intent of the trip and pointing out that Trump and another Republican had traveled to Iraq during the shutdown.

This weekend visit to Afghanistan did not include a stop in Egypt. (2/4) — Drew Hammill (@Drew_Hammill) January 17, 2019