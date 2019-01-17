Latest
FILE - In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort walks around the convention floor before the opening session of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. Hillary Clinton’s campaign is questioning Donald Trump’s top political aide’s ties to a pro-Kremlin political party in Ukraine, claiming it is evidence of the Republican nominee’s cozy relationship with Russia. The New York Times reported that handwritten ledgers found in Ukraine show $12.7 million in undisclosed payments to Paul Manafort from the pro-Russia party founded by the country’s former president Viktor Yanukovych. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
Skadden Arps Settles With DOJ Over Manafort Ukraine Dealings
3 Chicago Cops Acquitted Of Laquan McDonald Shooting Cover-Up
Trump Campaign Fundraises Off Of Pelosi’s State Of The Union Snub
Pelosi Chief Of Staff: Trump ‘Traveled To Iraq During’ Shutdown

January 17, 2019 3:40 pm

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) chief of staff responded to President Trump’s cancellation of Pelosi’s trip to Brussels, Afghanistan and Egypt — which was set to take off Thursday afternoon — by explaining the intent of the trip and pointing out that Trump and another Republican had traveled to Iraq during the shutdown.

