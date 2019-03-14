Pelosi Cheers Senate Joining House In Rejecting Trump’s ‘Unlawful Power Grab’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) cheered her Senate colleagues for joining the House in rejecting President Donald Trump’s national emergency declaration Thursday afternoon.

“The Congress has now voted on an overwhelming and bipartisan basis to reject President Trump’s effort to ignore the Constitution with his sham emergency declaration.

President Trump’s emergency declaration is an unlawful power grab that does violence to the Constitution and fundamentally alters the separation of powers.

This is not an emergency, and the Congress has declared in a strong bipartisan voice that the President’s fearmongering doesn’t make it one.”