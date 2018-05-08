Paul Ryan Had A ‘Good Cup Of Coffee’ With Reinstated House Chaplain

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Tuesday at a press conference that he had a “good cup of coffee” with House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy, and that the two men discussed how to improve pastoral services going forward.

Conroy delivered his first opening prayer since rescinding his resignation on Monday, welcoming lawmakers back to Washington and asking God for a spirit of cooperation and problem-solving to infuse the day’s tasks.

He originally handed in his resignation in April after being asked by Ryan’s office, but rescinded it in the uproar that followed.

Watch Ryan’s Tuesday comments below: