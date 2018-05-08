Latest
7 mins ago
Report: Seeking Influence With Trump, Qataris Mull Investment In Newsmax
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: CIA nominee Gina Haspel waves as he arrives at a meeting with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) May 7, 2018 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Haspel will attend her confirmation hearing before Senate Intelligence Committee on Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
10 mins ago
A Prisoner In Gina Haspel’s Black Site
WASHINGTON, DC - June 28: Deputy Attorney General Sally Q. Yates speaks during a press conference at the Department of Justice on June 28, 2016 in Washington, DC. Volkswagen has agreed to over $15 billion in a settlement over emissions cheating on its diesel vehicles. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
48 mins ago
Ex-Obama Deputy AG Returns To Law Firm Where She Began Her Legal Career
livewire

Paul Ryan Had A ‘Good Cup Of Coffee’ With Reinstated House Chaplain

By | May 8, 2018 11:23 am
on March 6, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) said Tuesday at a press conference that he had a “good cup of coffee” with House Chaplain Rev. Patrick Conroy, and that the two men discussed how to improve pastoral services going forward.

Conroy delivered his first opening prayer since rescinding his resignation on Monday, welcoming lawmakers back to Washington and asking God for a spirit of cooperation and problem-solving to infuse the day’s tasks.

He originally handed in his resignation in April after being asked by Ryan’s office, but rescinded it in the uproar that followed.

Watch Ryan’s Tuesday comments below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments