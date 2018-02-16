Latest
Ryan: Mueller Indictment Shows ‘Extent Of The Subterfuge’ In Russian Meddling

By | February 16, 2018 3:09 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a weekly press conference on Capitol Hill on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)
Zach Gibson/Getty Images North America

House Majority Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Friday said special counsel Robert Mueller’s bombshell indictment of 13 Russians indicates “the extent of the subterfuge” that Russia undertook to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“We have known that Russia meddled in the election, but these indictments detail the extent of the subterfuge,” Ryan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement underscores why we need to follow the facts and work to protect the integrity of future elections.”

Mueller on Friday announced that a grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities on criminal charges related to the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Read Ryan’s full statement below:

“We have known that Russia meddled in the election, but these indictments detail the extent of the subterfuge. The Russians engaged in a sinister and systematic attack on our political system. It was a conspiracy to subvert the process, and take aim at democracy itself. Today’s announcement underscores why we need to follow the facts and work to protect the integrity of future elections.”

