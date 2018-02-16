Ryan: Mueller Indictment Shows ‘Extent Of The Subterfuge’ In Russian Meddling

House Majority Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) on Friday said special counsel Robert Mueller’s bombshell indictment of 13 Russians indicates “the extent of the subterfuge” that Russia undertook to meddle in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

“We have known that Russia meddled in the election, but these indictments detail the extent of the subterfuge,” Ryan said in a statement. “Today’s announcement underscores why we need to follow the facts and work to protect the integrity of future elections.”

Mueller on Friday announced that a grand jury has indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities on criminal charges related to the federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Read Ryan’s full statement below: