livewire

Paul Ryan Doesn’t Want Anything To Do With Trump’s Proposed ‘Trade War’

By | March 5, 2018 12:06 pm
on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) office said Monday that it was “extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war.”

“We are extremely worried about the consequences of a trade war and are urging the White House to not advance with this plan,” Ryan spokesperson AshLee Strong said in a statement. “The new tax reform law has boosted the economy and we certainly don’t want to jeopardize those gains.”

That directly contradicted President Donald Trump, who last week announced his plan to apply 25 and 10 percent tariffs to steel and aluminum imports, respectively.

Trump claimed following the announcement that “trade wars are good, and easy to win.”

A GOP source told TPM that congressional leaders won’t rule out potential action down the line.

This post has been updated.

