27 mins ago
Isakson Spox Voices Support Of Tester After Accusatory Trump Tweets
CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 21: on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
51 mins ago
Trump: I Had A ‘Very Good Talk’ With South Korean President After Meeting
1 hour ago
Reid Addresses Blog Posts: ‘The Person I Am Now Is Not The Person I Was Then’
Paralympic Games Fired Back After Trump Called Them ‘Tough To Watch’

By | April 28, 2018 12:25 pm
on April 27, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

The Paralympic Games organization slammed President Donald Trump Saturday morning after he called the games “tough to watch” on Friday.


At a photo-op for Olympic and Paralympic athletes Friday evening, Trump seemingly deviated from his prepared remarks. “What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” he said. “And I watched—it’s a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.”

Some are criticizing the President for his remarks, while others have rushed to his defense, claiming that he meant that he lacks time to watch television.

