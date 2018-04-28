Paralympic Games Fired Back After Trump Called Them ‘Tough To Watch’

The Paralympic Games organization slammed President Donald Trump Saturday morning after he called the games “tough to watch” on Friday.

Record numbers around the world are not finding @Paralympics tough to watch. Billions of viewers now take in the Paralympics in hundreds of countries around the world. We hope the US President continues to watch and be inspired by the Paralympics. https://t.co/3jhr5Fd8tT — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) April 28, 2018



At a photo-op for Olympic and Paralympic athletes Friday evening, Trump seemingly deviated from his prepared remarks. “What happened with the Paralympics was so incredible and so inspiring to me,” he said. “And I watched—it’s a little tough to watch too much, but I watched as much as I could.”

Some are criticizing the President for his remarks, while others have rushed to his defense, claiming that he meant that he lacks time to watch television.