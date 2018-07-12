Oversight Dems Troll GOPers With Signs Off All Of Mueller Probe’s Guilty Pleas

The House Oversight Committee’s top Democrat, Elijah Cummings (D-MD) highlighted the number of guilty pleas special counsel Robert Mueller has secured in his Russian probe, in a demonstration that prompted a brief squabble over the signs Dem staffers were holding in the hearing showing who had entered guilty pleas in the investigation.

Cummings was making the point — in opening remarks for the highly anticipated hearing with FBI official Peter Strzok — that Republicans on the committee had previously said they would not seek to interfere with Mueller’s investigation. Cummings accused the Republicans of breaking that promise after Mueller started racking up guilty pleas, including from some people close to President Trump.

At first, Republicans appeared to protest the signs, but let Cummings move forward with the remarks when Democrats asked what rules the staffers were violating.

