Oversight Dems Confirm: If We’re In Power, Trump Admin Should Expect Subpoenas

Axios on Sunday detailed the long list of potential investigations and subpoena requests that congressional Republicans reportedly worry Democrats will pursue if they retake the House of Representatives in 2018. TPM asked the Democratic minority on the House Oversight Committee if the GOP’s concerns were legitimate. In short: Yes.

Deputy communications director Aryele Bradford pointed TPM to a list of subpoena motions blocked by Republicans that was 52 items long as of mid-July — and this is just one committee. “We would consider all of these to be fairly serious issues,” Bradford wrote. “It appears the document you guys reported on includes a good portion of these issues.”