Oprah Shuts Down Presidential Rumors: ‘Not Something That Interests Me’

Media mogul Oprah Winfrey put an end to rumors that she could run for president in an interview with InStyle published Thursday, saying “it’s not something that interests me.”

“How do you feel when people say, ‘Oprah 2020’?” InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown asked during an interview Winfrey did with the magazine.

“I actually saw a mug the other day … I thought it was a cute mug,” she replied. “All you need is a mug and some campaign literature and a T-shirt.”

“I’ve always felt very secure and confident with myself in knowing what I could do and what I could not. And so it’s not something that interests me. I don’t have the DNA for it.”

“[CBS This Morning anchor] Gayle [King] — who knows me as well as I know myself practically — has been calling me regularly and texting me things, like a woman in the airport saying, ‘When’s Oprah going to run?’” she continued. “So Gayle sends me these things, and then she’ll go, ‘I know, I know, I know! It wouldn’t be good for you—it would be good for everyone else.’ I met with someone the other day who said that they would help me with a campaign. That’s not for me.”

Winfrey hinted in an interview in March last year that she was considering a political career, and speculation increased after she delivered an energetic tribute to the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements at the Golden Globes. Her partner Stedman Graham told the Los Angeles Times at the time: “It’s up to the people. She would absolutely do it.”