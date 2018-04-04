OK Guv: Teachers’ Call For Funding Like ‘Teenage Kid That Wants A Better Car’

Latest
By | April 4, 2018 12:05 pm
Gov. Mary Fallin of Oklahoma speaks during the final day of the 2016 Republican National Convention at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, July 21, 2016
Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin (R) on Tuesday said that the teachers currently protesting for increases in school funding were like “a teenage kid that wants a better car.”

Teachers statewide have been on strike and protesting in front of the Capitol since Monday, forcing hundreds of schools to close for three days in a row. Pointing to shabby education materials and Oklahoma’s ranking as 49th in teacher pay, they demand higher wages and more school funding.

Last week, Oklahoma’s GOP-controlled legislature passed a bill that would increase the average teacher salary by about $6,000 and bring an extra $50 million for school funding, falling far short of the $200 million the teachers were asking for.

“Teachers want more, but it’s kinda like having a teenage kid that wants a better car,” Fallin told CBS correspondent Omar Villafranca.

Villafranca pointed out that “their car has been taken away over the last 10 years.”

“Well, it has been a difficult time,” Fallin responded. “And that’s why I’m very proud that this year we were able to get something done for our teachers.”

Vox reporter Alexia Campbell posted several pictures showing the crumbling textbooks students are forced to use:

Villafranca tweeted on Wednesday that Fallin had also said “outside groups” were involved in the protests, including “ANTIFA,” a left-leaning anti-fascist group often disparaged by conservatives.

The governor’s office did not respond to TPM’s request for clarification on her comments.

h/t Tulsa World.

