OH Contractor Apologizes For Shouting Racist Slur Over Traffic Disagreement

A central Ohio contractor has apologized after he followed an African-American man home and shouted the n-word at him for more than three minutes in reaction to a disagreement over who had the right of way while driving.

Charless Lovett told the local Fox 28 news station in Columbus, Ohio that a man driving a Uriahs Heating Cooling and Refrigeration truck appeared to be upset with him after the man nearly sideswiped him at a local intersection and Lovett responded with a honk. The man, Jeffrey Whitman, reportedly followed Lovett to his house, called him the n-word, told him he was entitled and questioned whether he had a job or paid for his own car.

Lovett recorded the three-minute encounter on his phone and posted it on Facebook, telling Whitman that he would be reporting his behavior to the state.

So this is happened to me this morning. A man followed me from the interstate exit to my house, and then proceeded to berate me with the most disrespectful word to any African American. I wasn’t going to post it, because I felt that I should’ve known and did better in handling the situation, by just walking away and going into my house. But I’m human. Nobody, African American Mexican Puerto Rican deserves what’s been happening to us across the United States here lately. This incident is just one of many sadly. 😔 #IamBetterThanThis #UriahsHeatingAndCooling (if you’re in Columbus, OH; you can watch it and my interview tonight on NBC4 & ABC6 & FOX28 tonight) Posted by Charles Lovett on Tuesday, July 24, 2018

In a statement, Whitman apologized for hurting the “Black community at large.”

“My actions reflect an unhealthy mindset I have developed and I need to work to change,” he said.

Whitman told Fox 28 that he is not a racist and regrets the encounter. He said he has received death threats since the video was posted on Facebook.