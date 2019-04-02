Ocasio-Cortez Calls For Chelsea Manning’s Release From Solitary Confinement

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Tuesday called for whistleblower Chelsea Manning to be released on bail from her current detention in solitary confinement. Manning was jailed on March 8 after refusing to testify before a grand jury about Wikileaks. On March 23, “Chelsea Resists,” a group supporting Manning, said she was being held alone in her cell for 22 hours a day, and had been since the 8th. On Monday, Manning’s lawyers argued in a court filing that her confinement was in itself “punitive” and “an incurable due process violation that necessitates her release.”

Related: Chelsea Manning has been trapped in solitary confinement for refusing to answer questions before a Grand Jury. Solitary confinement is torture. Chelsea is being tortured for whistleblowing, she should be released on bail, and we should ban extended solitary in the US. https://t.co/95ef4xYt3k — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2019