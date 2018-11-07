Obama Preaches Message Of Unity, Hope After Elections

The day after the midterm elections, former President Barack Obama preached a message of unity and urged Americans to keep working to “return to the values we expect in our daily life.”

“Our work goes on,” Obama said in a statement. “The change we need won’t come from one election alone – but it is a start. Last night, voters across the country started it. And I’m hopeful that going forward, we’ll begin a return to the values we expect in our public life – honesty, decency, compromise, and standing up for one another as Americans, not separated by our differences, but bound together by one common creed.”

