Obama Calls Trump’s Withdrawal From Iran Deal A ‘Serious Mistake’

In a statement Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would withdraw from the Iran deal and re-instate sanctions on Iran, former President Barack Obama called the decision a “serious mistake.”
“Without the JCPOA,” Obama wrote, “the United States could eventually be left with a losing choice between a nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East.”
Read the statement below, posted online by Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur:
Rare new statement from @BarackObama assailing @realDonaldTrump's "misguided" decision to withdraw from the Iran deal. pic.twitter.com/f4hyjhEiyo
