PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Job seekers look over job opening fliers at the WorkSource exhibit, a collaborative effort by governmental agencies to offer jobs and job training resources at the Greater Los Angeles Career Expo at the Pasadena Convention Center on May 14, 2009 in Pasadena, California. Nineteen exhibitors offer job and educational opportunities as well as advice from the Board of Equalization at the event that is open to the general public. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
38 mins ago
Labor Dept.: Job Openings, Unemployed Are Equal For 1st Time In Two Decades
43 mins ago
‘Nothing Changes’: NY AG Will Remain Check On Trump Without Schneiderman
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for the director of the CIA, Rep.ÊMike Pompeo(R-KS) testifies during his confirmation hearing before the Senate (Select) Intelligence Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on January 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Pompeo is a former Army officer who graduated first in his class from West Point.
51 mins ago
Pompeo En Route To North Korea Ahead Of Trump’s Meeting With Kim Jong Un
Obama Calls Trump’s Withdrawal From Iran Deal A ‘Serious Mistake’

By | May 8, 2018 3:45 pm
Chesnot/Getty Images Europe

In a statement Tuesday following President Donald Trump’s announcement that he would withdraw from the Iran deal and re-instate sanctions on Iran, former President Barack Obama called the decision a “serious mistake.”

“Without the JCPOA,” Obama wrote, “the United States could eventually be left with a losing choice between a nuclear-armed Iran or another war in the Middle East.”

Read the statement below, posted online by Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur:

