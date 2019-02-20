NYT: We Gave Trump Five Days To Respond To Our Report

Latest
4 mins ago
livewire

By
February 20, 2019 12:11 pm

The New York Times on Wednesday pushed back on President Donald Trump’s accusation that their journalists didn’t contact him to verify their bombshell report about his Cohen investigation interference.

“The White House was given 5 days to respond to the details of our investigation,” the Times’ PR accounted tweeted in response. “The Times followed up multiple times but no response was given on the record until the President addressed the story after its publication.”

Trump had furiously tweeted that “stories are written that have no basis in fact” and that “writers don’t even call asking for verification.”

