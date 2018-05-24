Latest
George Zimmerman waits to address the court before the sentencing of Matthew Apperson at the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center on Monday morning, Oct. 17, 2016 in Sanford, Fla. (Jacob Langston/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)
NYT: Sessions And Kushner ‘Turf War’ Led To Federal Prison Director’s Resignation

By | May 24, 2018 7:03 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order during an event in the Rose Garden to mark the National Day of Prayer at the White House May 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. The White House invited leaders from varios faiths and religions to participate in the day of prayer, which was designated in 1952 by the United States Congress to ask people "to turn to God in prayer and meditation."
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

The director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons resigned last week over what the New York Times said was his frustration with Attorney General Jeff Sessions and White House adviser Jared Kushner’s violations of “departmental norms.”

The Times, citing three unnamed people “with knowledge of the situation” said former FBP Director Mark Inch, who left that position after just nine months on the job, also complained of being excluded from major management decisions.

Portraying Sessions and Kushner as two sides of the Republican spectrum on prison policy — Sessions leaning far to the right and Kushner advocating for limited reforms centered on incentivizing rehabilitation post-sentencing — the Times said Inch “tried to navigate a middle course.”

Read the Times’ report here.

