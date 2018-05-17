NYPD: Giuliani’s SUV Doors NYC Pedicab, No Injuries Reported

Someone in an SUV carrying Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani opened a door into a pedicab Thursday, the NYPD confirmed to TPM.

Det. Martin Brown said that at around 2:20 p.m. ET, the door of a black SUV carrying Giuliani and two staffers opened into an oncoming pedicab in Midtown Manhattan.

“A door to the vehicle opened and made contact with a pedicab that was unoccupied,” Brown told TPM. “There were no injuries and no property damage.”

Brown said he didn’t know which door had opened to cause the accident, nor whether the SUV was parked at the time.

WCBS’s Alex Silverman first reported the news.