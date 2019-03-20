Latest
livewire

Nunes Lawsuit Backfires: ‘Cow’ Account Soars To 300K Followers Overnight

By
March 20, 2019 11:02 am

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) stepped in it.

After filing a lawsuit against a fake Twitter account — which is named after his “cow” and posts farm-related insults about Nunes, like calling him “udderly useless” — to spotlight Twitter’s bias against conservatives, the account’s followers soared.

Before the suit was filed on Monday evening, the account, “@DevinCow,” had 1,200 followers. As of Wednesday morning, “Devin Nunes’ cow” had more than 360,000 followers, including journalists like Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid to actors, such as Aubrey Plaza and Mark Hamill.

