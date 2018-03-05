Latest
Devin Nunes Complains About Colbert Segment Mocking Him: It’s A ‘Danger’

By | March 5, 2018 7:11 am
UNITED STATES - APRIL 12: Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., speaks at a "Countdown to Tax Day" news conference in the Capitol to address the tax in increases in President Obama's FY 2014 budget. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Saturday complained about a segment from CBS late night host Stephen Colbert mocking the Republican memo accusing the Obama administration Justice Department of abusing the surveillance system.

During an interview, Fox News’ Neil Cavuto played a clip from Colbert’s Friday night segment about the House Intelligence Committee and asked for Nunes’ thoughts.

“This is the danger that we have in this country,” Nunes said after watching the clip. “The left controls not only the universities in this country, but they also control Hollywood in this country, and the mainstream media, so conservatives in this country are under attack.”

