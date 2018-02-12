‘News’ Site Run By Nunes Campaign Goes Offline After Report Exposes It

After Politico reported on Sunday morning that Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) campaign runs its own “news website,” the site went offline, with a message on its Facebook page claiming that the website was the victim of an “attack” on its servers.

“Due to heavy traffic and an attack on our servers, you may encounter an error message when attempting to reach The Republican,” a message on the Facebook page for the “California Republican” read on Sunday evening. “We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Politico reported Sunday morning that a website called the “California Republican,” which was billed as a news website, was paid for by Nunes’ campaign. A line at the bottom of the cached page reads, “Paid for by the Devin Nunes Campaign Committee.”

Headlines from the site shared recently on its Facebook page include “Understanding the process behind #ReleaseTheMemo” and “Sacramento mandates push CA Dairies to pack up milk cartons and shutdown plant.” According to Politico’s review of the website before it went offline, most of the articles on the website pull from conservative and other news outlets.

The website was registered by political consultant Alex Tavlian, according to Politico. Tavlian told Politico that he did not manage the website, however. Nunes’ office refused to comment on the website to Politico until the news organization “retracts its multitude of fake stories on Congressman Nunes.”