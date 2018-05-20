NRA’s Oliver North: If Necessary, Schools Should Get ‘Five Metal Detectors’

Incoming NRA President Oliver North said Sunday that school shootings won’t be stemmed “by taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens” with gun control legislation.

Rather, he said, schools should be “hardened” to match the security in airports, or Fox News’ Washington, D.C. studio.

“You and I came through the lobby here in this building where we are sitting right now,” North told Fox News’ Chris Wallace in an interview. “There was a security desk there. There’s a barrier for us to pass through. You can’t get on an airplane today without going through a metal detector.”

“There’s no metal detector in our building,” Wallace said. “Are you suggesting that there be a metal detector — and I’m not saying that’s wrong — a metal detector at the entrance to every school for millions and millions of students?”

“If you want to stop the carnage,” North began. “You are not going to fix it by taking away the rights of law-abiding citizens. You’ve got to fix it in a way that hardens the place sufficiently that those kids are safe inside the door. If that means five metal detectors getting in and out of the high school, you get five metal detectors.”

“The problem that we’ve got is we are trying like the dickens to treat the symptom without treating the disease,” North had said earlier. “And the disease in this case isn’t the Second Amendment. The disease is youngsters who are steeped in a culture of violence. They have been drugged in many cases. Nearly all of these perpetrators are male, and they’re young teenagers in most cases. And they’ve come through a culture where violence is commonplace.”

“Many of these young boys have been on Ritalin since they were in kindergarten,” he added.