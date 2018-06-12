Trump Felt ‘Foolish’ About Little Rocket Man Rhetoric But He ‘Had No Choice’

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity Monday that his “little rocket man” brand of rhetoric from earlier this year made him feel “foolish” at times, but that it was all part of a grand strategy to get Kim Jong Un to the table.

“Well, I think without the rhetoric, we wouldn’t have been here,” Trump said of the summit. “We did sanctions and all of the things that you would do. I think without the rhetoric, you know, other administrations, I don’t want to get specific on that, but they had a policy of silence if they said something very bad, very threatening and horrible, just don’t answer. That’s not the answer. That’s not what you have to do.

“So I think the rhetoric, I hated to do it,” he continued. “Sometimes I felt foolish doing it but we had no choice.”

The full interview will air Tuesday night; watch part of it below: