DHS Secretary Nielsen: ‘We Do Not Apologize’ For Family Separations

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Monday that the Trump administration does not apologize for “doing their jobs” by separating families at the border, adding falsely that they are waiting on Congress to change the law to stop the practice.

“We do not have the luxury of pretending that all individuals coming to this country as a family unit are in fact a family,” she said. “We have to do our job, we will not apologize for doing our job.”

She added that “we are also asking Congress to allow us to keep families together while they are detained,” invoking the false premise that separating families comes from a law, and not from the administration’s own “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

She continued that many “families” crossing the border are not families at all, saying that “illegal aliens” are “fraudulently” using unrelated children to gain entry into the country.

Nielsen came under fire recently for tweeting Sunday that the many stories of families being separated are products of “misreporting.”