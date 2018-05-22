DHS Sec ‘Not Aware’ Of Intel Community Conclusion That Putin Favored Trump

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Tuesday pushed back against a conclusion reached by the intelligence community and the Senate Intelligence Committee — that Russia favored President Donald Trump in its influence campaign during the 2016 election.

Speaking to reporters at a House briefing on election security, Nielsen was asked about the 2017 intelligence community report that found Putin not only “ordered an influence campaign” aimed at the 2016 presidential election, but also that Putin had a “clear preference” for Trump in those meddling efforts. She claimed that she hadn’t seen the conclusion, which was made available to the public last year.

“I do not believe that I’ve seen that conclusion,” Nielsen told reporters. “That the specific intent was to help President Trump win. I’m not aware of that. But I do generally have no reason to doubt any intelligence assessment.”

She added that she believes that Russia attempted to “disrupt our belief and our understanding of what is happening,” and she called Russian interference “an integrity issue.”

DHS Sec. Nielsen when asked about 2017 intel report that found Putin interfered in election and favored Trump over Clinton: "I do not believe that I've seen that conclusion." pic.twitter.com/8xTjND7zaO — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 22, 2018

Nielsen’s comments come just days after the Senate Intelligence Committee announced it sided with the intelligence community in its findings on Russian interference.

Nielsen’s skepticism of the determination that Russia favored Trump is in line with the conclusion reached by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee. They claimed in their report that the intelligence community didn’t follow its best practices when it concluded Russia favored Trump in the election.