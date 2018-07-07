Looks Increasingly Unlikely That Trump Will Voluntarily Interview With Mueller

New conditions set by President Donald Trump’s lawyers make it look increasingly unlikely that Trump will agree to be interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller of his own volition, according to a Friday New York Times report.

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani reportedly said that their new demands include Mueller concluding that Trump has committed a crime before their interview, and deeming the interview absolutely crucial to concluding the investigation.

Giuliani admitted that Mueller is unlikely to agree to these conditions, though he still could always subpoena Trump and force the interview.

Per the New York Times, Trump’s legal team also wants Mueller to offer proof that he has overturned every other stone before requesting an interview with Trump, and that Trump is the only person who can provide the information he’s seeking.

This is reportedly part of a greater shift in strategy by team Trump to sway public opinion against Mueller and his probe, as they fear that Democrats winning the House in November would mean an inevitable beginning of impeachment processes. They want to discredit the probe before that time.

“Nobody is going to consider impeachment if public opinion has concluded this is an unfair investigation, and that’s why public opinion is so important,” Mr. Giuliani said.